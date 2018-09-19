Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,567,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $143,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 310.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,498,000 after purchasing an additional 297,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,980,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,460,000 after acquiring an additional 261,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,063,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,572,000 after acquiring an additional 214,500 shares in the last quarter. Pwmco LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,802,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,156,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,257,000 after acquiring an additional 168,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $99.00 to $100.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.15.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.20 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.11%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 23, 2018, we own or have an interest in 410 quality properties in 32 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,549 sites.

