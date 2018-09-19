Schroder Investment Management Group Has $109.33 Million Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,309 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $109,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $901,718,000 after purchasing an additional 323,027 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,014,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,115,000 after purchasing an additional 107,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 44.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,782,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,530 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,108,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.7% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,902,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,178,000 after acquiring an additional 102,560 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

TMUS stock opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $68.71. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

In other news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 5,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.38, for a total transaction of $347,432.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 460,700 shares in the company, valued at $27,356,366. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $4,265,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381,883 shares in the company, valued at $25,062,981.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,660 shares of company stock worth $6,186,665. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.