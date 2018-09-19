Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,037,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 107,457 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.84% of Rockwell Automation worth $170,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,883,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,735,000 after purchasing an additional 91,879 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,120,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,025,000 after acquiring an additional 227,226 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,408,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,366,000 after acquiring an additional 81,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,224,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after acquiring an additional 230,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 782,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,276,000 after acquiring an additional 104,888 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $194.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $155.81 and a one year high of $210.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.38.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total value of $262,752.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,810.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Schmitt sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total value of $787,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,433 shares of company stock worth $2,086,894. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.