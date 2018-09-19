Scholastic (SCHL) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday.

SCHL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scholastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholastic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

SCHL opened at $43.04 on Monday. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Scholastic’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other news, EVP Judith Newman sold 28,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,163,991.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,157 shares in the company, valued at $791,375.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 47,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,703 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Scholastic by 7.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Scholastic by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Scholastic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 317,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Scholastic by 33.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

