Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Schneider National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Schneider National reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Schneider National.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNDR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schneider National from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Schneider National stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,444. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other news, Director James R. Giertz purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.92 per share, with a total value of $107,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,420.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Matheys sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $801,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 778,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,804,338.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800 in the last ninety days. 43.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,728,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,558,000 after acquiring an additional 626,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,209,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,522,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,137,000. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schneider National (SNDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.