SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) CEO Sells $6,402,000.00 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $6,402,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,361,409. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Stoops also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SBA Communications alerts:

On Thursday, August 23rd, Jeffrey Stoops sold 40,000 shares of SBA Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $6,166,400.00.

SBAC stock opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $140.62 and a 12-month high of $177.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $456.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in SBA Communications by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in SBA Communications by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,531,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,872 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.