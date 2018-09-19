savedroid (SVD) Trading Down 13.4% This Week

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, savedroid has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One savedroid token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex and Cobinhood. savedroid has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $10,183.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015605 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00268437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00150509 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.29 or 0.06339621 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008277 BTC.

About savedroid

savedroid’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens. savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796 . The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Cobinhood and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

