Sappi (SPPJY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

Get Sappi alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sappi from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 15th.

Shares of SPPJY opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Sappi has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Sappi will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, paper pulp, and paper-based solutions to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, and Southern Africa. It offers graphic paper products that are used by printers in the production of books, brochures, magazines, catalogues, direct mail, newspapers, and other print applications; and packaging and specialty papers, which are used in the manufacture of soup sachets, luxury carry bags, cosmetic and confectionery packaging, boxes for agricultural products for export, and tissue wadding for household tissue products, as well as casting and release papers for fashion, textiles, automobile, and household industries.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sappi (SPPJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.