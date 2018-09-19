San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.27

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Separately, TheStreet cut San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 520.42% and a net margin of 95.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $184,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $186,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $484,000. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 829.8 net wells.

