Salzgitter (SZG) PT Set at €52.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €52.00 ($60.47) target price from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.14 ($49.00).

Shares of ETR:SZG traded up €2.25 ($2.62) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €41.17 ($47.87). The company had a trading volume of 543,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €29.74 ($34.58) and a twelve month high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

