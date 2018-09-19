Salzgitter (SZG) Given a €38.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Macquarie set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.14 ($49.00).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

ETR:SZG traded up €2.25 ($2.62) on Wednesday, hitting €41.17 ($47.87). The stock had a trading volume of 543,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €29.74 ($34.58) and a 1 year high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.