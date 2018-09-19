SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $198.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.19.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $146.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.90. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $1.48. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,092,169,000 after buying an additional 110,687 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,898,000 after buying an additional 110,134 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

