Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $266,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 8,774.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,763 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in AbbVie by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 60,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2,285.6% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 120,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 125,706 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in AbbVie by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 136,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 361,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after acquiring an additional 36,079 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.31.

In related news, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $4,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,871,627.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn F. Tilton acquired 5,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $496,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,646.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $83.19 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 362.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

