Sabre Corp (SABR) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,422 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.19% of Sabre worth $12,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Sabre by 4.6% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 73,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 205.6% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 87,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 58,922 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sabre by 11.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth about $24,302,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth about $637,000.

SABR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sabre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

In other news, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $251,804,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 6,155,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $152,166,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,356,862 shares of company stock worth $404,345,829. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. Sabre Corp has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $984.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.40 million. Sabre had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 47.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

