Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $90.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.68). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 48.96%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $94.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $98.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.