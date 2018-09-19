Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.
Ryman Hospitality Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.
RHP opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $90.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $94.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $98.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.
Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.