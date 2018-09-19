Ryder System, Inc. (R) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.18% of Ryder System worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in R. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 25.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,916,000 after acquiring an additional 427,482 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 195.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after purchasing an additional 310,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,573,000 after purchasing an additional 282,892 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 641.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 317,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 274,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 619.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 201,562 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.46. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 27,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $2,171,853.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,387 shares in the company, valued at $9,316,961.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Art A. Garcia sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $262,109.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,560.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,858 over the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ryder System from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ryder System from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.30.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

