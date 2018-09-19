Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,570 Shares of Navigators Group Inc (NAVG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Navigators Group were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigators Group by 52.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Navigators Group during the second quarter worth $687,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Navigators Group during the second quarter worth $272,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navigators Group by 162.6% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 164,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 101,767 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navigators Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 50,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Navigators Group stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. Navigators Group Inc has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Navigators Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $358.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.13 million. analysts anticipate that Navigators Group Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

NAVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $62.00 price objective on Navigators Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

