Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.47 Million Position in Square, Inc. (SQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,351 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Square by 1,725.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 1,476.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 736.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. 51.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ stock opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -879.90 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $92.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.99 million. Square had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 75,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,625,376.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 4,096 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $368,599.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,392,017.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,461,146 shares of company stock worth $108,304,866 over the last ninety days. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Square from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “$71.60” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

