Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 56,875 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 439.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Bank acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. BB&T Corp increased its position in British American Tobacco by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered British American Tobacco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.81. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $71.44.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

