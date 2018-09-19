Rubycoin Trading Up 16.9% Over Last Week (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Rubycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00005899 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Rubycoin has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rubycoin has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and approximately $2,232.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rubycoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00051801 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003536 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000281 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00018249 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rubycoin Profile

Rubycoin (RBY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 26,075,178 coins. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg . The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org

Buying and Selling Rubycoin

Rubycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.