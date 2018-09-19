RoyalCoin (ROYAL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

RoyalCoin (CURRENCY:ROYAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. RoyalCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of RoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RoyalCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RoyalCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RoyalCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00027347 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00020543 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004064 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00030806 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00009068 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About RoyalCoin

ROYAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. RoyalCoin’s total supply is 2,500,124 coins. RoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @royalcoin2016

Buying and Selling RoyalCoin

RoyalCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RoyalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RoyalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.