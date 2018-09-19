Rowan Companies (RDC) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rowan Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rowan Companies in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rowan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Rowan Companies alerts:

RDC opened at $16.24 on Monday. Rowan Companies has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.86.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.33. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Rowan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Rowan Companies will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rowan Companies by 41.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Rowan Companies by 323.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 328,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 250,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rowan Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rowan Companies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 96,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Rowan Companies Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rowan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rowan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.