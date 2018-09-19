Rollins (ROL) Now Covered by Gabelli

Equities researchers at Gabelli started coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Gabelli’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.51% from the stock’s current price. Gabelli also issued estimates for Rollins’ FY2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Sidoti started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Shares of ROL opened at $64.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75 and a beta of 0.28. Rollins has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $480.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.15 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,325,000 after purchasing an additional 512,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,437,000 after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 188,454 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

