Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (RCI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Communications is benefiting from solid subscriber gain in the wireless segment and an increasing Internet user count. The Ignite Gigabit service has gained rapid traction driving Internet user installed base. Moreover, the company’s technology partnership with Vodafone is aiding it to improve expertise in 5G, IT, and network across consumer and enterprise. The collaboration with Ericsson will help Rogers to deploy 5G, which bodes well for the company. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, intense competition in the wireless and cable TV industry is an overhang. To remain competitive, Rogers needs to invest heavily in new TV programs and channels. This may result in considerable cash drain thereby hurting liquidity at least in the near term.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.29. 12,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,315. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $54.95.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. Class B will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 1.0% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 104,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 32.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 28.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

