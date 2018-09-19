Robert W. Baird Increases AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Price Target to $26.00

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 156 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 924 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

