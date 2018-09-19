Rite Aid (RAD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Rite Aid is well positioned to execute its strategic plan as a standalone company after the termination of the merger deal with Albertsons. Further, its focus on leveraging retail pharmacies, EnvisionRxOptions PBM and wellness offerings remain encouraging. Additionally, the shift of e-commerce fulfillment to its own distribution network is boosting customer experience. This has reduced delivery lead time, lowered cost and helped increase online offering by 25%. However, it lagged the industry in the last three months due to negative earnings surprise in first-quarter fiscal 2019. Further, the company’s recently slashed outlook, in response to the unfavorable trends in the generic drug market, has hit investor sentiments. Notably, generic drug purchasing efficiencies are estimated to be $80 million lower than the initial guidance. Higher interest, transaction costs, lease termination and impairment charges are also hurting the company.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RAD. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $2.35 price target on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Rite Aid from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.37.

RAD opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.49. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 5,513.1% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 63,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

