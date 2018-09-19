Rio Tinto (RIO) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to “Hold”

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.01) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.10) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered Rio Tinto to a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.22) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,200 ($54.71) to GBX 5,000 ($65.13) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,246.11 ($55.31).

Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 3,647.50 ($47.51) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of GBX 2,882.50 ($37.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,226.56 ($55.05).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 96.82 ($1.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.41%.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,078 ($53.12), for a total transaction of £285.46 ($371.84).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

