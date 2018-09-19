Richard A. Meier Sells 3,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Richard A. Meier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $297,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,976.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BMRN stock opened at $99.56 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.60 and a beta of 1.64.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $372.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,337,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,378,000 after acquiring an additional 160,247 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,545,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,362,000 after acquiring an additional 47,676 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,339,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,869,000 after acquiring an additional 249,738 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,210,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,026,000 after acquiring an additional 362,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326 shares during the last quarter.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

