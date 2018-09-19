Rice Partnership LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (HPQ)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,303 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the period. HP makes up 1.1% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in HP by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 498,964 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 42,868 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,858,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,910 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Maxim Group increased their target price on HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on HP to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $24.00 target price on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

NYSE HPQ opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marie Myers sold 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $193,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

