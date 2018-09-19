Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on RBBN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,193,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. 3,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,933. The company has a market capitalization of $693.78 million, a PE ratio of 97.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

