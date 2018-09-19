Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NRE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Northstar Realty Europe were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRE. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 1,876.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 317,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 301,836 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its position in Northstar Realty Europe by 20.2% during the first quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 1,420,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 238,702 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Northstar Realty Europe by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,628,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 119,687 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Northstar Realty Europe during the first quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Northstar Realty Europe during the second quarter valued at $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northstar Realty Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Northstar Realty Europe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on Northstar Realty Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Northstar Realty Europe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

NYSE NRE opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Northstar Realty Europe Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 million. Northstar Realty Europe had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 8.27%. sell-side analysts expect that Northstar Realty Europe Corp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Northstar Realty Europe Profile

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony NorthStar, Inc (NYSE: CLNS), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

