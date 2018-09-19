Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,971 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sailpoint Technologies were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 649,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 77,343 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,096,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $4,444,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 247.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,074,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 791.75.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 22,206 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $536,719.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 50,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $1,324,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,438,706 shares of company stock worth $449,042,699 over the last 90 days.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.