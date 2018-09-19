Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Holdings Raised by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,741 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty comprises 1.4% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.57% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $16,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,555.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 104.2% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 128.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REXR. TheStreet cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, Director Richard S. Ziman sold 102,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $3,195,986.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,231.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 2.93%. sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 166 properties with approximately 20.3 million rentable square feet and manages an 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.