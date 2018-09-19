Reviewing GCI Liberty Inc Class A (GLIBA) and Telenor ASA (TELNY)

GCI Liberty Inc Class A (OTCMKTS: TELNY) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of GCI Liberty Inc Class A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Telenor ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of GCI Liberty Inc Class A shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. GCI Liberty Inc Class A does not pay a dividend. Telenor ASA pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GCI Liberty Inc Class A and Telenor ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCI Liberty Inc Class A 0 1 2 0 2.67 Telenor ASA 0 1 1 0 2.50

GCI Liberty Inc Class A currently has a consensus price target of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.09%. Given GCI Liberty Inc Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GCI Liberty Inc Class A is more favorable than Telenor ASA.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GCI Liberty Inc Class A and Telenor ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty Inc Class A $919.20 million 6.06 -$24.24 million N/A N/A Telenor ASA $15.10 billion 2.02 $1.45 billion $1.27 15.97

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than GCI Liberty Inc Class A.

Profitability

This table compares GCI Liberty Inc Class A and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty Inc Class A -81.45% -25.80% -11.13% Telenor ASA 13.35% 24.10% 7.55%

Summary

GCI Liberty Inc Class A beats Telenor ASA on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GCI Liberty Inc Class A Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc. provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting services include DTH, broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission. The company also provides wholesale services that enable the operators to route international voice, messaging, data, and signaling traffic through a single connection to a global network, as well as handles international roaming relationships. In addition, it offers digital services, such as international communication services and machine to machine communication, as well as Internet based services, digital media advertising, and financial services. Further, the company sells mobile devices; and leases base station sites, equipment primarily in the satellite business, and properties. Telenor ASA was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

