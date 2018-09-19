Reviewing Famous Dave’s of America (DAVE) & Papa Murphy’s (FRSH)

Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ: FRSH) and Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Famous Dave’s of America and Papa Murphy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Famous Dave’s of America -5.22% 14.23% 5.65% Papa Murphy’s 11.82% 9.61% 3.69%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Famous Dave’s of America and Papa Murphy’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Famous Dave’s of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Papa Murphy’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Papa Murphy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Papa Murphy’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Famous Dave’s of America has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Papa Murphy’s has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Famous Dave’s of America and Papa Murphy’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Famous Dave’s of America $64.60 million 0.93 -$8.12 million $0.02 330.00 Papa Murphy’s $118.66 million 0.73 -$10,000.00 $0.15 34.07

Papa Murphy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Famous Dave’s of America. Papa Murphy’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Famous Dave’s of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Famous Dave’s of America beats Papa Murphy’s on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Famous Dave’s of America Company Profile

Famous Dave's of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 5, 2018, it owned 16 locations and franchised 135 restaurants in 32 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous Dave's of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Papa Murphy’s Company Profile

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take ?N' Bake pizza stores. The company operates in three segments: Domestic Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, and International. As of January 1, 2018, it operated approximately 1,523 stores, including 1,338 franchised and 145 company-owned stores in 39 states, as well as 14 stores in Canada and 26 stores in the Middle East. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

