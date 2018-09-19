Reviewing China Online Education Group (COE) & Chegg (CHGG)

China Online Education Group (NYSE: CHGG) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for China Online Education Group and Chegg, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Online Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Chegg 0 7 3 1 2.45

Chegg has a consensus price target of $23.44, indicating a potential downside of 25.43%. Given Chegg’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chegg is more favorable than China Online Education Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.1% of China Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Chegg shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Online Education Group and Chegg’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Online Education Group $130.33 million 1.18 -$89.27 million N/A N/A Chegg $255.07 million 14.05 -$20.28 million ($0.09) -349.33

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than China Online Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares China Online Education Group and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Online Education Group -46.85% N/A -59.88% Chegg -5.01% 0.87% 0.65%

Volatility and Risk

China Online Education Group has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chegg has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chegg beats China Online Education Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. The company's flagship courses include Classic English and Classic English Junior for the development of English communication skills. It also offers various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education and test preparation needs. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its digital products and services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that enables automatically generate sources in the required formats, when students need to cite their sources in written work; Chegg Tutors that allow students find human help on its learning platform through a network of live tutors; Chegg Math, an adaptive math technology and developer of the math application; Brand Partnership, which offers various ways for student-relevant brands to reach and engage high school and college students; Test Prep that provides students with an online adaptive test preparation services; and internships services. The company rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers supplemental materials and textbook buyback services. The company has a strategic alliance with Ingram Content Group. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

