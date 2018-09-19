Reviewing BIO-TECHNE (TECH) & Mateon Therapeutics (MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TECH) and BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mateon Therapeutics and BIO-TECHNE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mateon Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 BIO-TECHNE 0 1 5 0 2.83

Mateon Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 401.25%. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus price target of $191.83, indicating a potential downside of 2.80%. Given Mateon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mateon Therapeutics is more favorable than BIO-TECHNE.

Profitability

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and BIO-TECHNE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mateon Therapeutics N/A -4,138.38% -459.82% BIO-TECHNE 19.50% 14.64% 9.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and BIO-TECHNE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.81 million ($0.52) -0.38 BIO-TECHNE $642.99 million 11.59 $126.15 million $4.07 48.49

BIO-TECHNE has higher revenue and earnings than Mateon Therapeutics. Mateon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-TECHNE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BIO-TECHNE pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mateon Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. BIO-TECHNE pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-TECHNE has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BIO-TECHNE beats Mateon Therapeutics on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focuses on developing small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing CA4P, an immuno-oncology agent that stimulates the immune system against the tumor; and OXi4503 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company was formerly known as OXiGENE, Inc. and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2016. Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

