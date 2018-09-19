Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th.
Retail Properties of America has a dividend payout ratio of 65.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Retail Properties of America to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.
Shares of RPAI stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. 15,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,224. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $13.64.
In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $49,960.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,176.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPAI. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Retail Properties of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.
About Retail Properties of America
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet.
Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.