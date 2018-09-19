Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th.

Retail Properties of America has a dividend payout ratio of 65.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Retail Properties of America to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Shares of RPAI stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. 15,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,224. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.92 million. analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $49,960.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,176.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPAI. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Retail Properties of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet.

