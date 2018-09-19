Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:RSLS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 7233614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $590,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($4.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($3.01). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Reshape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 2,397.35% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%. research analysts anticipate that Reshape Lifesciences Inc will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reshape Lifesciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

