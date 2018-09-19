Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 19th (ABGLF, AMNB, AMR, ARTX, ASML, ATLKY, ATTU, AZO, CNC, DGLY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 19th:

Acacia Mining (OTCMKTS:ABGLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Acacia Mining plc is a mining company which acquires and explores primarily for gold. The Company’s producing mines consists of Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi and North Mara and a portfolio of exploration projects in Tanzania, Kenya and Burkina Faso. Acacia Mining plc, formerly known as African Barrick Gold plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. is an exploration and production company which focused on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the eastern portion of the Anadarko Basin. Alta Mesa Resources Inc., formerly known as SILVER RUN ACQ, is based in TX, United States. “

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arotech Corporation operates two business divisions: Electric Fuel Batteries — developing and manufacturing zinc-air batteries for military and homeland security applications and developing electric vehicle batteries for zero emission public transportation; and Arotech Defense — consisting of IES Interactive, which provides advanced high-tech multimedia training systems for law enforcement and paramilitary organizations, MDT Armor, which provides vehicle armoring for the military, industrial and private sectors, and Arcon Security. “

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $209.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $779.00 to $775.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We remain encouraged by these developments, as we view them as validation of the strength DGLY’s intellectual property. We trim our estimates marginally, as the patent infringement cases have been impacting the company’s topline estimates. However, we remain upbeat on the company’s prospects. We maintain our $5 PT.””

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $380.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) had its target price raised by DA Davidson to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “Sales are likely to increase 48% in FY 19 (Mar.) and 11% in FY 20, reflecting the acquisition of 14% increase in FY 18. MCHP is gaining share within most microcontroller categories, driven by new product momentum. Orders are likely to trend upwards over time, but there is limited visibility given demand uncertainty in China.””

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the stock.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We now expect third quarter revenue of $45.1 million, up 6.2% from $42.5 million last year, but below our prior estimate of $46.1 million; adjusted EBITDA, which excludes one‐time items, foreign currency gains/losses on intercompany balances and stock‐based comp, of $5.7 million, down 10.3% YOY, and below our prior estimate of $6.3 million; and diluted earnings per share of $0.04, down 20.0% from $0.05 last year, and below our prior estimate of $0.07. The FactSet consensus, adjusted for our changes, now calls for revenue of $44.8 million (+5.4% YOY), adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 million (‐10.3% YOY) and diluted earnings per share of $0.03 (‐40.0% YOY).””

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG to $70.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cfra. They currently have a $245.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We project significant revenue growth, of 26% to 29% annually through 2020. We think these gains will be driven largely by increases in monthly active users (MAUs) and subscribers. In addition, as the company adds to its user base and builds on its advertising offerings, we see related targeting and pricing improving. User engagement has been a SPOT strength that is also critical to growth.””

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $176.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Union Pacific have outperformed the industry and its fellow-railroad operator, CSX Corporation, in a year's time. The upbeat freight scenario is an added positive for the company as bulk of its revenues are derived from this source. Strong freight revenues are expected to boost its third-quarter results, scheduled to be released on Oct 25. Furthermore, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings moved north approximately 0.5% over the last 60 days, reflecting the positive sentiment surrounding the stock. Its efforts to reward investors through share buybacks and dividend payouts are also encouraging. The company intends to repurchase shares worth $20 billion during 2018-2020 period. Dividend payout ratio in the period is anticipated between 40% and 45%. Union Pacific’s focus on promoting safety and enhancing productivity are impressive too. However, high operating expenses and debts remain major concerns.”

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sustained growth in private as well as public construction activity bodes well for Vulcan Materials. Strong aggregate reserve position, pricing power, divestiture of non-strategic operations and systematic inorganic strategy for expansion are also encouraging. Notably, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, the company is susceptible to unfavorable weather conditions, as most of its products are used outdoors in the public or private construction industry. Also, the company is experiencing higher diesel and liquid asphalt prices. Earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 have moved down over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ concern surrounding the stock.”

