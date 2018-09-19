Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tiffany & Co.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Tiffany & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tiffany & Co.’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

TIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tiffany & Co. to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $94.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

TIF opened at $125.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $141.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director William A. Shutzer sold 250 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $31,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 673 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $91,023.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,626.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,435,050 and sold 10,702 shares worth $1,378,938. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Impax Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.