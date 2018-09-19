Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $1,257,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 130,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,251,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 52,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,174,000 after buying an additional 104,804 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Donald W. Slager sold 225,734 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $16,483,096.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,239.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 9,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,568 shares of company stock valued at $23,819,132 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

RSG stock opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

