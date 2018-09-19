Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 349.60 ($4.55).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTO shares. HSBC upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.78) to GBX 440 ($5.73) in a report on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 350 ($4.56) to GBX 410 ($5.34) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 330 ($4.30) to GBX 375 ($4.88) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 350 ($4.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of LON:RTO traded down GBX 6.90 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 312.60 ($4.07). 4,505,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,450,000. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 238.20 ($3.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 338.80 ($4.41).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.39%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.