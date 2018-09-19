Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 562,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,747,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Seagate Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 32.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 209,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 51,980 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 131,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 88.9% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 30,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 120.71% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 946,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.78 per share, with a total value of $49,929,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James J. Murphy sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $28,809.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,207,648 shares of company stock worth $322,103,805 and sold 46,086 shares worth $2,529,660. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STX. Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

