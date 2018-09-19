Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 118,928 Shares of ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $31,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $63,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,610 shares of company stock worth $1,152,134. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMD stock opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $623.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 41.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Zacks Investment Research raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

