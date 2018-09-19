Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $112,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $159,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22,971.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 166,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 165,627 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 943.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.48.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.49, for a total transaction of $570,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total transaction of $42,519,207.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 259,432 shares of company stock worth $96,485,427 over the last 90 days. 12.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $388.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $281.89 and a 1 year high of $477.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.4 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

