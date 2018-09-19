Refereum (RFR) Market Cap Hits $9.09 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Refereum token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Cobinhood, Bibox and DDEX. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and $803,667.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00269002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00150731 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.92 or 0.06579027 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008296 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,385,328,913 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Cobinhood, DDEX, Gate.io, Bibox, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.