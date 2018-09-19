Redwood Trust (RWT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Compass Point set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 37.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 216.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,713,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,977,000 after buying an additional 1,856,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth about $12,519,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,725,000 after buying an additional 320,150 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 122.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 415,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 229,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 29.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 101,197 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests in residential loans held for investment and mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans.

