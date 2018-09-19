Red Hat (RHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $822.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.12 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Red Hat updated its Q3 guidance to $0.87 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.45-3.49 EPS.

RHT stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.16. 3,941,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. Red Hat has a 1-year low of $104.51 and a 1-year high of $177.70.

In other Red Hat news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $334,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $6,339,928.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,518,605.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,926 shares of company stock worth $8,145,758 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the open-source software company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

RHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Red Hat from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

