Red Hat Inc (RHT) Holdings Reduced by Natixis

Natixis reduced its position in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,005 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 9,144 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Red Hat were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,215 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,543 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,136 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,659 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Red Hat alerts:

RHT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Red Hat to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Red Hat from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Red Hat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

In other news, insider Michael A. Kelly sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $6,339,928.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,518,605.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,926 shares of company stock worth $8,145,758 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

RHT opened at $142.71 on Wednesday. Red Hat Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.51 and a fifty-two week high of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Red Hat had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $813.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Hat declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the open-source software company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.